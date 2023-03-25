Ronald Blue Trust Inc. Acquires 1,487 Shares of Sony Group Co. (NYSE:SONY)

Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Sony Group Co. (NYSE:SONY – Get Rating) by 27.6% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 6,880 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,487 shares during the period. Ronald Blue Trust Inc.’s holdings in Sony Group were worth $441,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SONY. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sony Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sony Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Sony Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Motco bought a new stake in shares of Sony Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Accurate Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sony Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $50,000. 7.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Sony Group alerts:

Sony Group Stock Down 0.8 %

SONY stock opened at $87.53 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $87.38 and a 200 day moving average of $79.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $108.01 billion, a PE ratio of 15.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. Sony Group Co. has a 52 week low of $61.72 and a 52 week high of $106.82.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Sony Group ( NYSE:SONY Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $1.87 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by $0.47. The company had revenue of $24.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.02 billion. Sony Group had a net margin of 8.43% and a return on equity of 12.77%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Sony Group Co. will post 5.33 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Cowen raised their price target on shares of Sony Group from $102.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. TheStreet upgraded shares of Sony Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, December 5th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Sony Group in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $115.00.

Sony Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Sony Group Corp. engages in the development, design, manufacture, and sale of electronic equipment, instruments, devices, game consoles, and software for consumers, professionals and industrial markets. It operates through the following segments: Game and Network Services, Music, Pictures, Home Entertainment and Sound, Imaging Products and Solutions, Mobile Communications, Semiconductors, Financial Services, and Others.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SONY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sony Group Co. (NYSE:SONY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Sony Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sony Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.