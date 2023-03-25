Gossamer Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:GOSS) CFO Bryan Giraudo Buys 50,000 Shares

Gossamer Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:GOSS – Get Rating) CFO Bryan Giraudo acquired 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 20th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $0.97 per share, with a total value of $48,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 70,990 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $68,860.30. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Gossamer Bio Stock Performance

Shares of Gossamer Bio stock opened at $1.19 on Friday. Gossamer Bio, Inc. has a one year low of $0.96 and a one year high of $15.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.20, a quick ratio of 5.93 and a current ratio of 5.32. The company has a market capitalization of $113.03 million, a PE ratio of -0.43 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.25.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Gossamer Bio

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Gossamer Bio by 25.5% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,346,163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,007,000 after acquiring an additional 1,493,836 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Gossamer Bio by 6.6% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,508,177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,988,000 after acquiring an additional 342,213 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Gossamer Bio by 248.0% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 4,625,511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,037,000 after acquiring an additional 3,296,396 shares in the last quarter. EcoR1 Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Gossamer Bio during the third quarter valued at about $49,847,000. Finally, State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Gossamer Bio by 17.1% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,875,194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,435,000 after acquiring an additional 567,264 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.18% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

About Gossamer Bio

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Gossamer Bio from $19.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 7th. SVB Leerink lowered their price objective on shares of Gossamer Bio from $15.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 7th. Raymond James lowered shares of Gossamer Bio from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $5.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th. HC Wainwright lowered their price objective on shares of Gossamer Bio from $25.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of Gossamer Bio from $22.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Gossamer Bio presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.96.

Gossamer Bio, Inc engages in discovering, acquiring, developing, and commercializing therapeutics in the disease areas of immunology, inflammation, and oncology. Its primary product candidate, GB001, is intended for the treatment of moderate-to-severe eosinophilic asthma and other allergic conditions.

