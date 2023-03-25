JoAnne Stephenson Acquires 20,000 Shares of Qualitas Limited (ASX:QAL) Stock

Qualitas Limited (ASX:QAL – Get Rating) insider JoAnne Stephenson bought 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 21st. The shares were acquired at an average price of A$2.52 ($1.69) per share, for a total transaction of A$50,400.00 ($33,825.50).

Qualitas Stock Performance

The company has a current ratio of 23.94, a quick ratio of 10.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 113.55.

Qualitas Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a Interim dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.02 per share. The ex-dividend date is Sunday, March 5th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.73%. Qualitas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 120.00%.

About Qualitas

Qualitas is a real estate investment firm which focuses on direct investment in all real estate classes and geographies, acquisitions and restructuring of distressed debt, third party capital raisings and consulting services. It seeks to provide bridge loans in the major markets of the Australian east coast, and particularly the medium and high density residential development sector.

