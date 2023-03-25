Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK) Holdings Raised by Ronald Blue Trust Inc.

Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK – Get Rating) by 24.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,889 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 373 shares during the quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc.’s holdings in Rockwell Automation were worth $406,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Rockwell Automation by 0.3% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,495,152 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,902,943,000 after purchasing an additional 40,192 shares in the last quarter. Amundi raised its position in Rockwell Automation by 70.1% in the second quarter. Amundi now owns 1,941,741 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $387,703,000 after acquiring an additional 800,290 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in Rockwell Automation by 104.1% in the third quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,498,756 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $322,398,000 after acquiring an additional 764,385 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in Rockwell Automation by 2.5% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,082,189 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $215,691,000 after acquiring an additional 26,780 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Champlain Investment Partners LLC raised its position in Rockwell Automation by 22.5% in the second quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,062,025 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $211,672,000 after acquiring an additional 195,200 shares in the last quarter. 77.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP Scott Genereux sold 943 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $286.05, for a total value of $269,745.15. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 3,876 shares in the company, valued at $1,108,729.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Rockwell Automation news, VP Isaac Woods sold 100 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $294.33, for a total transaction of $29,433.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 452 shares in the company, valued at $133,037.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Scott Genereux sold 943 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $286.05, for a total value of $269,745.15. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 3,876 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,108,729.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 10,730 shares of company stock worth $3,112,032. Insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

Rockwell Automation Trading Down 0.3 %

NYSE:ROK opened at $277.60 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $287.13 and its 200 day moving average price is $262.77. Rockwell Automation, Inc. has a 52 week low of $190.08 and a 52 week high of $309.36. The company has a market capitalization of $31.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.08, a P/E/G ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 1.03.

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 26th. The industrial products company reported $2.46 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.81 by $0.65. Rockwell Automation had a return on equity of 38.70% and a net margin of 13.63%. The firm had revenue of $1.98 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.93 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.14 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Rockwell Automation, Inc. will post 11.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Rockwell Automation Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 21st were issued a $1.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 17th. This represents a $4.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.70%. Rockwell Automation’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.14%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have commented on ROK shares. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Rockwell Automation from $297.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Rockwell Automation from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of Rockwell Automation from $278.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Rockwell Automation from $285.00 to $292.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of Rockwell Automation from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 12th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Rockwell Automation has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $263.24.

Rockwell Automation Profile

(Get Rating)

Rockwell Automation, Inc engages in the provision of industrial automation and information services. It operates through the following segments: Intelligent Devices, Software and Control, and Lifecycle Services. The Intelligent Devices segment combines a comprehensive portfolio of smart products that create the foundation of an agile, resilient, and sustainable production system.

Featured Stories

