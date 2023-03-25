Ronald Blue Trust Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWT)

Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its position in iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWT – Get Rating) by 119.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,655 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 5,797 shares during the quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF were worth $459,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of EWT. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF by 11,661.5% in the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,685,303 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $72,637,000 after buying an additional 1,670,974 shares in the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF in the third quarter worth about $66,190,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF by 8.9% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,831,825 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $380,651,000 after buying an additional 718,750 shares in the last quarter. Rock Creek Group LP lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF by 240.2% in the third quarter. Rock Creek Group LP now owns 913,686 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $39,379,000 after buying an additional 645,079 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF by 570.5% in the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 529,354 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $26,690,000 after buying an additional 450,407 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of EWT opened at $45.50 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $44.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $44.63. The company has a market capitalization of $4.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.02 and a beta of 0.83. iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF has a 1-year low of $39.75 and a 1-year high of $62.66.

Ishares MSCI Taiwan Index Fund (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI Taiwan IndexSM (the Index). The Index consists of stocks traded primarily on the Taiwan Stock Exchange.

