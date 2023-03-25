Ronald Blue Trust Inc. Buys 5,209 Shares of iShares MSCI South Korea ETF (NYSEARCA:EWY)

Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI South Korea ETF (NYSEARCA:EWY – Get Rating) by 134.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,080 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,209 shares during the period. Ronald Blue Trust Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI South Korea ETF were worth $430,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI South Korea ETF by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 7,864 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $560,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Zacks Investment Management boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI South Korea ETF by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Zacks Investment Management now owns 15,528 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $735,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. Wakefield Asset Management LLLP boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI South Korea ETF by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Wakefield Asset Management LLLP now owns 9,577 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $454,000 after purchasing an additional 311 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI South Korea ETF by 13.3% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 2,966 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $211,000 after purchasing an additional 349 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wambolt & Associates LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI South Korea ETF by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. Wambolt & Associates LLC now owns 8,929 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $423,000 after acquiring an additional 438 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares MSCI South Korea ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI South Korea ETF Stock Down 1.3 %

NYSEARCA EWY opened at $59.69 on Friday. iShares MSCI South Korea ETF has a twelve month low of $47.19 and a twelve month high of $72.51. The company has a market cap of $3.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.39 and a beta of 1.01. The business’s fifty day moving average is $61.17 and its 200 day moving average is $57.06.

iShares MSCI South Korea ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI South Korea Capped ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI Korea 25/50 Index (the Index). The Index consists of stocks traded primarily on the Stock Market Division of the Korean Exchange.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EWY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI South Korea ETF (NYSEARCA:EWY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI South Korea ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI South Korea ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.