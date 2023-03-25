Luis Borges Sells 15,597 Shares of Century Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:IPSC) Stock

Century Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:IPSC – Get Rating) insider Luis Borges sold 15,597 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.55, for a total value of $55,369.35. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 249,083 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $884,244.65. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Luis Borges also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Century Therapeutics alerts:

On Tuesday, March 21st, Luis Borges sold 63,616 shares of Century Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.77, for a total value of $239,832.32.

Century Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ IPSC opened at $3.65 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 10.72 and a quick ratio of 10.72. Century Therapeutics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $3.40 and a fifty-two week high of $14.00. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.47.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Century Therapeutics

A number of brokerages recently commented on IPSC. SVB Leerink lowered their target price on Century Therapeutics from $20.00 to $14.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 6th. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $16.00 price objective on shares of Century Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. Chardan Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $19.00 price objective on shares of Century Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Century Therapeutics from $24.00 to $14.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Finally, HC Wainwright decreased their price objective on Century Therapeutics from $19.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $19.00.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Century Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth about $77,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Century Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth about $122,000. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in shares of Century Therapeutics by 239.0% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 228,858 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,174,000 after acquiring an additional 161,345 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Century Therapeutics by 30.8% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 24,087 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,000 after acquiring an additional 5,675 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new stake in shares of Century Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth about $184,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.81% of the company’s stock.

About Century Therapeutics

(Get Rating)

Century Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops transformative allogeneic cell therapies for the treatment of solid tumor and hematological malignancies. The company's lead product candidate is CNTY-101, an allogeneic, induced pluripotent stem cells (iPSCs)-derived chimeric antigen receptors (CAR)-iNK cell therapy targeting CD19 for relapsed, refractory B-cell lymphoma.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Century Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Century Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.