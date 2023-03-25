Insider Buying: VYNE Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:VYNE) Director Purchases 20,000 Shares of Stock

VYNE Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:VYNE – Get Rating) Director Patrick G. Lepore bought 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 20th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $2.48 per share, for a total transaction of $49,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 23,472 shares in the company, valued at $58,210.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

VYNE Therapeutics Trading Up 7.0 %

NASDAQ VYNE opened at $2.59 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.94. VYNE Therapeutics Inc. has a 1 year low of $1.99 and a 1 year high of $14.22.

Institutional Trading of VYNE Therapeutics

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of VYNE Therapeutics by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 965,098 shares of the company’s stock worth $627,000 after acquiring an additional 60,567 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of VYNE Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $42,000. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of VYNE Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $49,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC acquired a new stake in shares of VYNE Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $45,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in VYNE Therapeutics by 145.6% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 488,012 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 289,298 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 14.23% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

VYNE Therapeutics Company Profile

Separately, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 target price on shares of VYNE Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, March 14th.

VYNE Therapeutics, Inc engages in the manufacture of pharmaceutical products. It develops and commercialize solutions using its proprietary Molecule Stabilizing Technology. Its commercial products include AMZEEQ and ZILXI. The company was founded on October 21, and is headquartered in Bridgewater, NJ.

