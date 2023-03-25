Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM) CAO Sells $41,539.16 in Stock

Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) CAO Sundeep G. Reddy sold 221 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $187.96, for a total transaction of $41,539.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,625 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $305,435. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Salesforce Price Performance

Salesforce stock opened at $190.06 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $190.06 billion, a PE ratio of 905.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.21. Salesforce, Inc. has a 52-week low of $126.34 and a 52-week high of $222.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The company’s 50 day moving average is $170.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $154.97.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 1st. The CRM provider reported $1.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by $0.32. The company had revenue of $8.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.99 billion. Salesforce had a net margin of 0.66% and a return on equity of 4.48%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.24 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Salesforce, Inc. will post 4.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Salesforce

Salesforce announced that its board has initiated a share buyback program on Wednesday, March 1st that allows the company to buyback $20.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the CRM provider to purchase up to 10.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CRM. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in Salesforce by 40.6% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 46,707,038 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $7,708,529,000 after buying an additional 13,483,854 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Salesforce in the 4th quarter valued at $1,420,381,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 125,717.4% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,260,412 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $1,360,428,000 after purchasing an additional 10,252,257 shares in the last quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Salesforce in the 4th quarter valued at $797,956,000. Finally, Starboard Value LP acquired a new stake in shares of Salesforce in the 4th quarter valued at $401,215,000. 75.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have weighed in on CRM. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $210.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $180.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Salesforce from $182.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Salesforce from $195.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, DA Davidson upped their price target on shares of Salesforce from $150.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating, twenty-eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $211.24.

Salesforce Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Salesforce, Inc engages in the design and development of cloud-based enterprise software for customer relationship management. Its solutions include sales force automation, customer service and support, marketing automation, digital commerce, community management, collaboration, industry-specific solutions, and salesforce platform.

