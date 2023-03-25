Ronald Blue Trust Inc. Increases Holdings in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI)

Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Rating) by 78.0% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,952 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,294 shares during the quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc.’s holdings in Analog Devices were worth $411,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Coston McIsaac & Partners purchased a new stake in Analog Devices in the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. My Personal CFO LLC bought a new position in Analog Devices in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Analog Devices in the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in Analog Devices in the 2nd quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Old North State Trust LLC bought a new position in Analog Devices in the 3rd quarter worth about $43,000. 85.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Tunc Doluca sold 1,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total transaction of $289,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 66,157 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,246,690. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Analog Devices news, Director Edward H. Frank sold 5,000 shares of Analog Devices stock in a transaction on Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $193.09, for a total value of $965,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $579,270. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Tunc Doluca sold 1,700 shares of Analog Devices stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total transaction of $289,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 66,157 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,246,690. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 40,445 shares of company stock valued at $7,606,735 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Analog Devices Trading Down 0.9 %

Shares of Analog Devices stock opened at $187.69 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 2.12 and a quick ratio of 1.50. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $180.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $164.30. Analog Devices, Inc. has a 1 year low of $133.48 and a 1 year high of $196.41. The stock has a market cap of $94.94 billion, a PE ratio of 28.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.14.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The semiconductor company reported $2.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.60 by $0.15. Analog Devices had a net margin of 27.27% and a return on equity of 14.69%. The firm had revenue of $3.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.15 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.94 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 21.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 10.6 earnings per share for the current year.

Analog Devices Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 8th. Investors of record on Monday, February 27th were issued a dividend of $0.86 per share. This represents a $3.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 24th. This is a boost from Analog Devices’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.76. Analog Devices’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 51.89%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Analog Devices from $170.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Analog Devices from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 9th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Analog Devices from $195.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Analog Devices from $177.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, Susquehanna raised their target price on shares of Analog Devices from $205.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Analog Devices presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $213.68.

Analog Devices Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Analog Devices, Inc is a global high-performance semiconductor company, which engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of integrated circuits (ICs). It produces a range of innovative products, including data converters, amplifiers and linear products, radio frequency (RF) ICs, power management products, sensors based on micro electromechanical systems (MEMS) technology and other sensors, and processing products, including DSP and other processors.

Featured Stories

