Gold Fields Limited (NYSE:GFI) Shares Purchased by Ronald Blue Trust Inc.

Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its holdings in Gold Fields Limited (NYSE:GFI – Get Rating) by 2.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 51,651 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,325 shares during the quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc.’s holdings in Gold Fields were worth $418,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in GFI. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Gold Fields by 80.1% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 18,241 shares of the company’s stock worth $282,000 after buying an additional 8,114 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in Gold Fields by 198.5% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 37,570 shares of the company’s stock worth $581,000 after buying an additional 24,985 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Gold Fields during the first quarter worth $200,000. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in Gold Fields during the first quarter worth $193,000. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. purchased a new stake in Gold Fields during the first quarter worth $419,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.41% of the company’s stock.

Gold Fields Stock Up 3.1 %

GFI opened at $12.80 on Friday. Gold Fields Limited has a 52-week low of $7.03 and a 52-week high of $16.92. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.81 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.98.

Gold Fields Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The business also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.2425 per share. This represents a yield of 3%. This is an increase from Gold Fields’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 16th.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on GFI. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Gold Fields in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. HSBC downgraded shares of Gold Fields from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.40.

Gold Fields Company Profile

Gold Fields Ltd. is a gold mining company, which engages in the production of gold and operation of mines. Its operating mines are located in Australia, Ghana, Peru, and South Africa. The company was founded on May 03, 1968 and is headquartered in Johannesburg, South Africa.

