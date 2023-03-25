Ross Jerrard Purchases 52,490 Shares of Centamin plc (TSE:CEE) Stock

Centamin plc (TSE:CEE – Get Rating) Senior Officer Ross Jerrard acquired 52,490 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$1.00 per share, with a total value of C$52,647.47.

Centamin Price Performance

Shares of Centamin stock opened at C$1.75 on Friday. Centamin plc has a 52-week low of C$1.15 and a 52-week high of C$2.05. The stock has a market capitalization of C$2.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a fifty day moving average of C$1.74 and a 200-day moving average of C$1.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a current ratio of 2.78.

Centamin Company Profile

Centamin plc engages in the exploration, mining, and development of precious metals in Egypt, Burkina Faso, Côte d'Ivoire, Jersey, the United Kingdom, and Australia. The company explores for gold deposits. Its principal asset is the Sukari Gold Mine project, which covers an area of approximately 160 square kilometers located in the Eastern Desert of Egypt.

