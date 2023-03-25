Tamarack Valley Energy Ltd (TSE:TVE) Senior Officer Scott Shimek Purchases 10,000 Shares

Tamarack Valley Energy Ltd (TSE:TVE – Get Rating) Senior Officer Scott Shimek bought 10,000 shares of Tamarack Valley Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$3.86 per share, with a total value of C$38,600.00.

Tamarack Valley Energy Stock Performance

Tamarack Valley Energy stock opened at C$3.85 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$4.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$4.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 55.79. Tamarack Valley Energy Ltd has a 12-month low of C$3.28 and a 12-month high of C$6.48. The stock has a market capitalization of C$2.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.50 and a beta of 2.78.

Tamarack Valley Energy Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 14th. Investors of record on Friday, March 31st will be issued a $0.013 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.05%. Tamarack Valley Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 21.43%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Tamarack Valley Energy Company Profile

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on Tamarack Valley Energy from C$6.50 to C$6.25 in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Raymond James cut their price objective on Tamarack Valley Energy from C$13.00 to C$11.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Finally, Cormark cut their price objective on Tamarack Valley Energy from C$6.50 to C$6.00 in a report on Thursday, December 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$7.39.

Tamarack Valley Energy Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the Western Canadian sedimentary basin. It primarily holds interests in Cardium light oil plays in Wilson Creek/Alder Flats/Pembina, and Garrington and Lochend areas in Alberta; Viking light oil resource plays in Redwater and Westlock in Alberta, as well as in the Consort area of southeast Alberta and Hoosier area of southwest Saskatchewan; Barons Sands light oil plays located in the Penny area of Southern Alberta; and heavy oil properties located in Hatton area of Saskatchewan.

