Diodes Incorporated (NASDAQ:DIOD) Shares Purchased by Ronald Blue Trust Inc.

Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its holdings in Diodes Incorporated (NASDAQ:DIOD – Get Rating) by 130.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,480 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,107 shares during the quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc.’s holdings in Diodes were worth $355,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DIOD. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Diodes by 308.6% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 434,549 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $28,207,000 after purchasing an additional 328,196 shares during the period. Channing Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Diodes by 83.6% during the third quarter. Channing Capital Management LLC now owns 671,654 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $43,597,000 after acquiring an additional 305,781 shares during the period. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Diodes by 102.3% during the first quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 578,250 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $50,302,000 after acquiring an additional 292,450 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Diodes by 35.9% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 988,748 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $63,843,000 after acquiring an additional 260,939 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Diodes by 51.2% during the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 589,955 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $38,075,000 after acquiring an additional 199,775 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.24% of the company’s stock.

Diodes Price Performance

Shares of Diodes stock opened at $89.85 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.69, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $91.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $81.42. Diodes Incorporated has a 52 week low of $58.52 and a 52 week high of $97.45. The stock has a market cap of $4.09 billion, a PE ratio of 12.44 and a beta of 1.49.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Diodes ( NASDAQ:DIOD Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 6th. The semiconductor company reported $1.73 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.09. Diodes had a net margin of 16.56% and a return on equity of 23.28%. The firm had revenue of $496.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $492.68 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.60 earnings per share. Diodes’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Diodes Incorporated will post 6.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

DIOD has been the subject of several analyst reports. Benchmark boosted their price target on shares of Diodes from $90.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of Diodes from $101.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Diodes in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Diodes from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Diodes from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $105.50.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Diodes news, CFO Brett R. Whitmire sold 380 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.72, for a total value of $35,613.60. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 31,693 shares in the company, valued at $2,970,267.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Diodes news, CFO Brett R. Whitmire sold 380 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.72, for a total transaction of $35,613.60. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 31,693 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,970,267.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Julie Holland sold 8,075 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.71, for a total value of $716,333.25. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 43,702 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,876,804.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 88,957 shares of company stock worth $8,257,685. 2.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Diodes Company Profile

Diodes, Inc manufactures and supplies application-specific standard products within the broad discrete, logic, analog, and mixed-signal semiconductor markets. The firm offers diodes, rectifiers, transistors, MOSFETs, protection devices, functional specific arrays, single gate, dual gate and standard logic, amplifiers and comparators, Hall-effect, and temperature sensors.

