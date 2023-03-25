Ronald Blue Trust Inc. Buys 192 Shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Get Rating) by 4.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,259 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 192 shares during the period. Ronald Blue Trust Inc.’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $312,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Standard Family Office LLC bought a new position in Emerson Electric in the third quarter valued at $119,000. Brown Advisory Inc. grew its position in Emerson Electric by 0.7% in the second quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 188,867 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $15,023,000 after purchasing an additional 1,265 shares in the last quarter. Continental Investors Services Inc. bought a new position in Emerson Electric in the third quarter valued at $234,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Emerson Electric in the third quarter valued at $284,000. Finally, RFG Advisory LLC grew its position in Emerson Electric by 5.2% in the third quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 9,801 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $894,000 after purchasing an additional 486 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.64% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Emerson Electric stock opened at $82.89 on Friday. Emerson Electric Co. has a twelve month low of $72.40 and a twelve month high of $100.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $86.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $87.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.39.

Emerson Electric ( NYSE:EMR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 8th. The industrial products company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.88 by ($0.10). Emerson Electric had a return on equity of 19.79% and a net margin of 25.18%. The business had revenue of $3.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.43 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.05 EPS. Emerson Electric’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Emerson Electric Co. will post 4.07 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 17th were issued a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 16th. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.40%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on EMR shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Emerson Electric from $94.00 to $93.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Cowen cut their price target on shares of Emerson Electric from $115.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Emerson Electric from $86.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Emerson Electric from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price target for the company from $100.00 to $97.00 in a research note on Monday, March 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Emerson Electric from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $95.00 to $96.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Emerson Electric presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $98.64.

Emerson Electric Co is a global technology and engineering company, which designs and manufactures products and delivers services that bring technology and engineering together to provide innovative solutions for customers in a wide range of industrial, commercial, and consumer markets. It operates through the following segments: Automation Solutions, AspenTech, Commercial and Residential Solutions, Climate Technologies, and Tools and Home Products.

