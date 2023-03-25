Royal Bank of Canada Analysts Give Shell (LON:SHEL) a GBX 2,900 Price Target

Royal Bank of Canada set a GBX 2,900 ($35.61) target price on Shell (LON:SHEL – Get Rating) in a research note published on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on SHEL. Barclays restated an overweight rating and issued a GBX 3,300 ($40.53) price objective on shares of Shell in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. Berenberg Bank set a GBX 3,000 ($36.84) price target on shares of Shell in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Shell to an overweight rating and decreased their target price for the company from GBX 2,625 ($32.24) to GBX 2,405 ($29.53) in a research report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 3,000 ($36.84) price target on shares of Shell in a report on Thursday, March 9th. Finally, UBS Group set a GBX 2,750 ($33.77) target price on shares of Shell in a research note on Monday, February 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of GBX 2,906.09 ($35.69).

Shell Stock Performance

Shares of SHEL opened at GBX 2,200.50 ($27.02) on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.51, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 0.87. Shell has a one year low of GBX 1,908.60 ($23.44) and a one year high of GBX 2,613.50 ($32.10). The company has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 2,435.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 2,370.93. The firm has a market capitalization of £151.83 billion, a PE ratio of 470.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.28 and a beta of 0.65.

Shell Increases Dividend

Insiders Place Their Bets

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 16th will be given a dividend of $0.29 per share. This is a boost from Shell’s previous dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 16th. This represents a yield of 0.99%. Shell’s dividend payout ratio is presently 2,051.28%.

In other Shell news, insider Wael Sawan bought 7,213 shares of Shell stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 24th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 2,482 ($30.48) per share, with a total value of £179,026.66 ($219,853.44). In other news, insider Andrew Mackenzie purchased 8,235 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 7th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 2,418 ($29.69) per share, for a total transaction of £199,122.30 ($244,531.87). Also, insider Wael Sawan purchased 7,213 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 24th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 2,482 ($30.48) per share, for a total transaction of £179,026.66 ($219,853.44). Corporate insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Shell Company Profile

Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company Europe, Asia, Oceania, Africa, the United States, and Rest of the Americas. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, Marketing, Chemicals and Products, and Renewables and Energy Solutions segments. It explores for and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure necessary to deliver gas to market.

