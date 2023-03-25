JPMorgan Chase & Co. Increases Prudential (LON:PRU) Price Target to GBX 1,850

Prudential (LON:PRU – Get Rating) had its price objective lifted by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 1,750 ($21.49) to GBX 1,850 ($22.72) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Marketbeat.com reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target would suggest a potential upside of 80.66% from the company’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Barclays dropped their target price on Prudential from GBX 1,585 ($19.46) to GBX 1,518 ($18.64) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. Citigroup restated a “top pick” rating on shares of Prudential in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. UBS Group set a GBX 1,490 ($18.30) target price on shares of Prudential in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a GBX 1,450 ($17.81) price target on Prudential in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 1,900 ($23.33) target price on Prudential in a research report on Monday, January 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Prudential presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 1,670.43 ($20.51).

LON PRU opened at GBX 1,024 ($12.58) on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of £28.16 billion, a PE ratio of 3,413.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.36. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 1,250.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 1,079.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.03, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.67. Prudential has a 1-year low of GBX 782.40 ($9.61) and a 1-year high of GBX 1,381.50 ($16.97).

Prudential plc, through its subsidiaries, provides life and health insurance, and retirement and asset management solutions to individuals in Asia, and Africa. It offers health and protection, as well as savings products, such as participating, linked, and other traditional products. The company also provides insurance against common critical illnesses, including cancer, stroke, and heart attack; and tropical disease protection, such as dengue, malaria, and measles.

