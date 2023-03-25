Sarepta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRPT) Price Target Raised to $175.00

Sarepta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRPT – Get Rating) had its price objective hoisted by TD Cowen from $125.00 to $175.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Sarepta Therapeutics from $226.00 to $200.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 17th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Sarepta Therapeutics from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $141.00 to $187.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on Sarepta Therapeutics from $144.00 to $139.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 17th. UBS Group upgraded Sarepta Therapeutics from a neutral rating to a buy rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $100.00 to $158.00 in a research report on Friday, December 16th. Finally, Oppenheimer dropped their target price on Sarepta Therapeutics from $180.00 to $150.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $166.41.

SRPT opened at $130.19 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $130.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $120.88. The company has a quick ratio of 3.80, a current ratio of 4.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.01. The company has a market cap of $11.45 billion, a PE ratio of -16.21 and a beta of 0.97. Sarepta Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $61.28 and a 52 week high of $159.84.

Sarepta Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:SRPT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 28th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.24) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.28) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $258.43 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $250.51 million. Sarepta Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 117.29% and a negative net margin of 75.40%. The firm’s revenue was up 28.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($1.42) EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Sarepta Therapeutics will post -5.44 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. FourThought Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics by 43.5% during the 3rd quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 297 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth $35,000. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth $39,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth $44,000. Finally, C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics by 1,966.7% during the 2nd quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. now owns 620 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 590 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.31% of the company’s stock.

Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc is a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, which is engaged in the discovery and development of therapeutics for the treatment of rare diseases. The company was founded on July 22, 1980, and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

