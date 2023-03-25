Aena S.M.E., S.A. (OTCMKTS:ANNSF) Receives $142.50 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Aena S.M.E., S.A. (OTCMKTS:ANNSF – Get Rating) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eleven ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $142.50.

ANNSF has been the subject of several research reports. Oddo Bhf raised Aena S.M.E. from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Aena S.M.E. from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $150.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, December 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Aena S.M.E. from €148.00 ($159.14) to €153.00 ($164.52) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 20th. Finally, Barclays raised Aena S.M.E. from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th.

Get Aena S.M.E. alerts:

Aena S.M.E. Stock Performance

Shares of ANNSF opened at $157.93 on Monday. Aena S.M.E. has a twelve month low of $98.42 and a twelve month high of $166.74. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $153.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $132.10.

About Aena S.M.E.

Aena S.M.E. SA engages in the management and operation of airport terminals. It operates through the following business segments: Airports, Real Estate Services, and International. The Airports segment provides airport services such as cargo handling, air transportation and passenger security. The Real Estate Services segment includes industrial and real estate assets that are not included in terminals.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Aena S.M.E. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aena S.M.E. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.