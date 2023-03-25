Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. (NASDAQ:ROIC) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. (NASDAQ:ROIC – Get Rating) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the eight research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $17.00.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. BTIG Research downgraded Retail Opportunity Investments from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. StockNews.com upgraded Retail Opportunity Investments from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Raymond James cut Retail Opportunity Investments from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th.

Retail Opportunity Investments Trading Up 4.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ:ROIC opened at $13.11 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.98, a P/E/G ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.37. Retail Opportunity Investments has a 1 year low of $12.43 and a 1 year high of $20.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 2.84 and a quick ratio of 2.84. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.77.

Retail Opportunity Investments Announces Dividend

Retail Opportunity Investments ( NASDAQ:ROIC Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by ($0.19). The business had revenue of $80.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $78.15 million. Retail Opportunity Investments had a net margin of 16.58% and a return on equity of 3.74%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.25 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Retail Opportunity Investments will post 1.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 7th. Investors of record on Friday, March 17th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 16th. Retail Opportunity Investments’s dividend payout ratio is currently 146.35%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Laura H. Pomerantz sold 10,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.78, for a total transaction of $148,824.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 55,557 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $765,575.46. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Retail Opportunity Investments

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky grew its holdings in Retail Opportunity Investments by 13.4% during the 4th quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 38,284 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $576,000 after acquiring an additional 4,527 shares during the period. Centersquare Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Retail Opportunity Investments by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC now owns 83,580 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,256,000 after acquiring an additional 4,430 shares during the period. Utah Retirement Systems grew its holdings in Retail Opportunity Investments by 16.3% during the 4th quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 99,084 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,489,000 after acquiring an additional 13,900 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in Retail Opportunity Investments by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 22,027 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $331,000 after acquiring an additional 728 shares during the period. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Retail Opportunity Investments in the 4th quarter valued at about $92,000. 95.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Retail Opportunity Investments

(Get Rating)

Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. engages in the ownership, management, and redevelopment of retail real estate properties. It also operates business in supermarkets and drugstores. The company was founded on July 10, 2007 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

Featured Stories

