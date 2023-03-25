New Concept Energy (NYSE:GBR) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of New Concept Energy (NYSE:GBR – Get Rating) in a report released on Wednesday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the stock.

Shares of GBR opened at $1.06 on Wednesday. New Concept Energy has a 52 week low of $1.01 and a 52 week high of $3.70. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $1.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.29 million, a P/E ratio of 21.60 and a beta of 0.68.

New Concept Energy, Inc engages in the provision of real estate rental services. It also maintains property and liability insurance intended to cover claims for its real estate and corporate operations. The company was founded in 1978 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

