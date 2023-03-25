New Concept Energy (NYSE:GBR) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of New Concept Energy (NYSE:GBR – Get Rating) in a report released on Wednesday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the stock.
New Concept Energy Stock Performance
Shares of GBR opened at $1.06 on Wednesday. New Concept Energy has a 52 week low of $1.01 and a 52 week high of $3.70. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $1.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.29 million, a P/E ratio of 21.60 and a beta of 0.68.
New Concept Energy Company Profile
