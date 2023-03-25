Ecolab (NYSE:ECL) PT Raised to $172.00 at Stifel Nicolaus

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL – Get Rating) had its target price raised by Stifel Nicolaus from $164.00 to $172.00 in a research report released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a hold rating on the basic materials company’s stock.
Several other equities analysts also recently commented on ECL. Citigroup increased their target price on Ecolab from $164.00 to $166.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. StockNews.com started coverage on Ecolab in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a buy rating for the company. Mizuho raised their price objective on Ecolab from $158.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Ecolab from $168.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on Ecolab from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $173.63.
Ecolab Stock Performance
ECL opened at $160.36 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $45.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.98. Ecolab has a 52-week low of $131.04 and a 52-week high of $185.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.30. The business’s fifty day moving average is $156.24 and its 200-day moving average is $151.82.
Ecolab Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 21st will be given a dividend of $0.53 per share. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 20th. Ecolab’s payout ratio is 55.50%.
Insider Activity
In other news, EVP Larry L. Berger sold 4,404 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.95, for a total value of $717,631.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 12,442 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,027,423.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.04% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ECL. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Ecolab by 8.9% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 107,220 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $15,607,000 after buying an additional 8,782 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in Ecolab by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 93,484 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $13,606,000 after acquiring an additional 742 shares during the period. Lakewood Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ecolab during the fourth quarter valued at about $313,000. Voya Investment Management LLC grew its position in Ecolab by 9.8% in the fourth quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 230,958 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $33,618,000 after acquiring an additional 20,678 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Natixis grew its position in Ecolab by 195.7% in the fourth quarter. Natixis now owns 91,925 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $13,381,000 after acquiring an additional 60,836 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.76% of the company’s stock.
Ecolab Company Profile
Ecolab, Inc engages in the provision of products and services in the field of water, hygiene, and energy. It operates through the following segments: Global Industrial, Global Institutional & Specialty, Global Energy & Life Science, and Other. The Global Industrial segment consists of the water, food and beverage, paper, and downstream operating segments.
