Brokerages Set Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) Price Target at $315.38

Shares of Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB – Get Rating) have been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the twenty-eight brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $315.38.

A number of research firms recently commented on BIIB. Atlantic Securities raised their price objective on shares of Biogen from $220.00 to $295.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Biogen from $325.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. Wedbush raised their price objective on shares of Biogen from $218.00 to $247.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $325.00 price objective on shares of Biogen in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $325.00 price objective on shares of Biogen in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th.

Biogen Stock Performance

BIIB opened at $270.03 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $276.85 and its 200-day moving average is $271.33. The stock has a market cap of $39.02 billion, a PE ratio of 12.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.19. The company has a current ratio of 2.99, a quick ratio of 2.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Biogen has a twelve month low of $187.16 and a twelve month high of $311.88.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Biogen

Biogen ( NASDAQ:BIIB Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The biotechnology company reported $4.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.48 by $0.57. Biogen had a return on equity of 20.96% and a net margin of 29.95%. The company had revenue of $2.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.44 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.39 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Biogen will post 15.53 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BIIB. Norges Bank bought a new position in Biogen in the 4th quarter worth $362,129,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its holdings in Biogen by 268.1% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,677,982 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $448,021,000 after acquiring an additional 1,222,182 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP raised its holdings in Biogen by 726.3% in the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,244,150 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $344,530,000 after acquiring an additional 1,093,576 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Biogen by 164.5% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,026,166 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $209,277,000 after acquiring an additional 638,196 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in Biogen by 48.8% in the 3rd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,534,515 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $409,717,000 after acquiring an additional 503,584 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.40% of the company’s stock.

About Biogen

Biogen, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in discovering, developing, and delivering therapies for neurological and neurodegenerative diseases. Its products include TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI and FAMPYRA for the treatment of MS, SPINRAZA for the treatment of SMA, ADUHELM for the treatment of Alzheimer’s disease, and FUMADERM for the treatment of severe plaque psoriasis.

