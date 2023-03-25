Reviewing EPAM Systems (NYSE:EPAM) & SpringBig (NASDAQ:SBIG)

EPAM Systems (NYSE:EPAM – Get Rating) and SpringBig (NASDAQ:SBIG – Get Rating) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, risk, profitability, institutional ownership, valuation, earnings and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

This table compares EPAM Systems and SpringBig’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets EPAM Systems 8.69% 21.55% 15.91% SpringBig N/A -135.72% -8.80%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares EPAM Systems and SpringBig’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio EPAM Systems $4.82 billion 3.33 $419.42 million $7.08 39.34 SpringBig $26.63 million 0.65 -$13.08 million N/A N/A

Institutional and Insider Ownership

EPAM Systems has higher revenue and earnings than SpringBig.

92.3% of EPAM Systems shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 11.5% of SpringBig shares are held by institutional investors. 4.1% of EPAM Systems shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 2.6% of SpringBig shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for EPAM Systems and SpringBig, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score EPAM Systems 0 3 10 0 2.77 SpringBig 0 0 2 0 3.00

EPAM Systems currently has a consensus target price of $402.14, indicating a potential upside of 44.40%. SpringBig has a consensus target price of $4.50, indicating a potential upside of 561.86%. Given SpringBig’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe SpringBig is more favorable than EPAM Systems.

Risk & Volatility

EPAM Systems has a beta of 1.57, meaning that its share price is 57% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, SpringBig has a beta of 2.48, meaning that its share price is 148% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

EPAM Systems beats SpringBig on 9 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About EPAM Systems

EPAM Systems, Inc. engages in the provision of software product development and digital platform engineering services. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe, and Russia. The company was founded by Leonid Lozner and Arkadiy Dobkin in 1993 and is headquartered in Newtown, PA.

About SpringBig

SpringBig Holdings, Inc. operates a software platform that provides customer loyalty and marketing automation solutions to cannabis retailers and brands in the United States and Canada. The company's platform connects consumers with retailers and brands through SMS marketing, emails, customer feedback system, and loyalty programs to support retailers and brands customer engagement and retention. Its reporting and analytics offerings deliver insights that clients utilize to understand their customer base, purchasing habits, and trends. The company was founded in 2016 and is headquartered in Boca Raton, Florida.

