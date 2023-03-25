Columbia Financial (NASDAQ:CLBK) and Provident Financial Services (NYSE:PFS) Critical Review

Columbia Financial (NASDAQ:CLBK – Get Rating) and Provident Financial Services (NYSE:PFS – Get Rating) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, risk, institutional ownership, profitability, valuation, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Columbia Financial and Provident Financial Services, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Columbia Financial 0 2 0 0 2.00 Provident Financial Services 0 2 1 0 2.33

Columbia Financial currently has a consensus target price of $22.00, indicating a potential upside of 19.05%. Provident Financial Services has a consensus target price of $25.33, indicating a potential upside of 29.71%. Given Provident Financial Services’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Provident Financial Services is more favorable than Columbia Financial.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Columbia Financial 25.34% 8.67% 0.92% Provident Financial Services 31.71% 11.06% 1.28%

Volatility & Risk

This table compares Columbia Financial and Provident Financial Services’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Columbia Financial has a beta of 0.22, indicating that its share price is 78% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Provident Financial Services has a beta of 0.98, indicating that its share price is 2% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Columbia Financial and Provident Financial Services’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Columbia Financial $297.18 million 6.71 $86.17 million $0.82 22.54 Provident Financial Services $553.97 million 2.66 $175.65 million $2.35 8.31

Provident Financial Services has higher revenue and earnings than Columbia Financial. Provident Financial Services is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Columbia Financial, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

13.4% of Columbia Financial shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 65.2% of Provident Financial Services shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.6% of Columbia Financial shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 4.3% of Provident Financial Services shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Provident Financial Services beats Columbia Financial on 12 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Columbia Financial

Columbia Financial, Inc. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of traditional banking and other financial services. It offers personal and business banking, wealth management, and other banking services such as online banking, bills payment, and mobile check deposit. The company was founded in March 1997 and is headquartered in Fair Lawn, NJ.

About Provident Financial Services

Provident Financial Services, Inc. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services to individual and corporate customers in Northern and Central New Jersey and Eastern Pennsylvania. The company was founded on January 15, 2003 and is headquartered in Jersey City, NJ.

