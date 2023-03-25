Everbridge, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVBG) Receives $36.57 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of Everbridge, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVBG – Get Rating) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the eight analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $36.57.

EVBG has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Everbridge from $32.00 to $28.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Stephens upped their target price on Everbridge from $38.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Raymond James upped their target price on Everbridge from $32.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Everbridge in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO David Wagner sold 12,391 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.02, for a total value of $359,586.82. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 37,609 shares in the company, valued at $1,091,413.18. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Patrick Brickley sold 25,865 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.96, for a total value of $826,645.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 94,178 shares in the company, valued at $3,009,928.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO David Wagner sold 12,391 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.02, for a total value of $359,586.82. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 37,609 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,091,413.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.44% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Everbridge

Everbridge Trading Down 0.6 %

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in Everbridge by 140.3% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 841 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 491 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in Everbridge by 587.2% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 914 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 781 shares during the period. State of Wyoming acquired a new stake in Everbridge during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. SG3 Management LLC grew its holdings in Everbridge by 106.8% during the 3rd quarter. SG3 Management LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 15,600 shares during the period. Finally, Y.D. More Investments Ltd acquired a new stake in Everbridge during the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. 91.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of EVBG stock opened at $32.75 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73. The stock has a market cap of $1.32 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.60 and a beta of 0.79. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $32.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $31.69. Everbridge has a 1 year low of $24.10 and a 1 year high of $52.09.

Everbridge (NASDAQ:EVBG – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The technology company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.33. Everbridge had a negative return on equity of 5.96% and a negative net margin of 14.16%. The firm had revenue of $117.13 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $116.15 million. On average, research analysts predict that Everbridge will post 0.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Everbridge

(Get Rating)

Everbridge, Inc engages in the development of software solutions for critical event management and enterprise safety applications that automate and accelerate an organization’s operational response to critical events. Its SaaS-based CEM platform enables customers to aggregate and assess threat data, locate people at risk and responders able to assist, automate the execution of pre-defined communications processes, and track progress on executing response plans.

Featured Articles

