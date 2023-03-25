Tronox Holdings plc (NYSE:TROX) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Tronox Holdings plc (NYSE:TROX – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the nine analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $16.88.

TROX has been the subject of several analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “underperform” rating and issued a $10.00 price objective on shares of Tronox in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Tronox from $16.00 to $18.00 in a report on Friday, February 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Tronox from $16.01 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 15th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Tronox in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, UBS Group upped their price target on Tronox from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 11th.

Tronox Stock Performance

Shares of TROX opened at $13.64 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $15.58 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.19. Tronox has a one year low of $11.09 and a one year high of $21.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 2.31. The stock has a market cap of $2.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.33, a P/E/G ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 1.90.

Tronox Dividend Announcement

Tronox ( NYSE:TROX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by ($0.29). The firm had revenue of $649.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $659.43 million. Tronox had a return on equity of 13.55% and a net margin of 14.39%. The business’s revenue was down 26.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.53 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Tronox will post 1.42 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 3rd. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.67%. Tronox’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 15.87%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Tronox news, CEO Jean Francois Turgeon sold 93,942 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.51, for a total transaction of $1,457,040.42. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 756,732 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,736,913.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, CEO Jean Francois Turgeon sold 93,942 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.51, for a total value of $1,457,040.42. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 756,732 shares in the company, valued at $11,736,913.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Jonathan Flood sold 29,356 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.51, for a total value of $455,311.56. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 22,991 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $356,590.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 195,487 shares of company stock worth $3,032,725. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Tronox

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in TROX. Mendota Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tronox in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Clear Street Markets LLC purchased a new position in Tronox in the fourth quarter worth approximately $51,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Tronox in the second quarter worth approximately $57,000. Covestor Ltd grew its position in Tronox by 1,757.7% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,898 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 2,742 shares during the period. Finally, Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Tronox in the fourth quarter worth approximately $66,000. 67.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Tronox

Tronox Holdings Plc engages in the mining and inorganic chemical business. Its products include Titanium Dioxide Mineral Sands. The firm also mines and processes titanium ore, zircon and other minerals, and manufactures titanium dioxide pigments. The company was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Stamford, CT.

