Head-To-Head Comparison: Ascent Solar Technologies (ASTI) vs. Its Peers

Ascent Solar Technologies (OTCMKTS:ASTI – Get Rating) is one of 163 public companies in the “Semiconductors & related devices” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its rivals? We will compare Ascent Solar Technologies to related companies based on the strength of its earnings, risk, valuation, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability and dividends.
Earnings & Valuation
This table compares Ascent Solar Technologies and its rivals revenue, earnings per share and valuation.
|Gross Revenue
|Net Income
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Ascent Solar Technologies
|$1.22 million
|-$19.75 million
|-0.64
|Ascent Solar Technologies Competitors
|$4.63 billion
|$858.64 million
|-14.69
Ascent Solar Technologies’ rivals have higher revenue and earnings than Ascent Solar Technologies. Ascent Solar Technologies is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.
Institutional and Insider Ownership
Profitability
This table compares Ascent Solar Technologies and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Ascent Solar Technologies
|-1,615.29%
|-975.92%
|-162.67%
|Ascent Solar Technologies Competitors
|-85.72%
|-23.82%
|-2.79%
Analyst Recommendations
This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Ascent Solar Technologies and its rivals, as provided by MarketBeat.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Strong Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|Ascent Solar Technologies
|0
|0
|0
|0
|N/A
|Ascent Solar Technologies Competitors
|1832
|8203
|16783
|601
|2.59
As a group, “Semiconductors & related devices” companies have a potential upside of 19.60%. Given Ascent Solar Technologies’ rivals higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Ascent Solar Technologies has less favorable growth aspects than its rivals.
Risk and Volatility
Ascent Solar Technologies has a beta of 1.87, meaning that its share price is 87% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Ascent Solar Technologies’ rivals have a beta of 1.62, meaning that their average share price is 62% more volatile than the S&P 500.
Summary
Ascent Solar Technologies rivals beat Ascent Solar Technologies on 8 of the 10 factors compared.
Ascent Solar Technologies Company Profile
Ascent Solar Technologies, Inc. engages in the design, development, and manufacture of solar technology and power solutions for remote locations and extreme environments. It integrates photovoltaic (PV) modules into a variety of applications such as aerospace, defense, transportation, and electronic products. The company was founded by Mohan S. Misra and Joseph H. Armstrong on October 18, 2005 and is headquartered in Thornton, CO.
