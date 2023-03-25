Head-To-Head Survey: Environmental Service Professionals (OTCMKTS:EVSP) versus Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB)

Environmental Service Professionals (OTCMKTS:EVSP – Get Rating) and Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB – Get Rating) are both business services companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, valuation, dividends and profitability.

Profitability

This table compares Environmental Service Professionals and Airbnb’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Environmental Service Professionals N/A N/A N/A Airbnb 22.54% 35.92% 11.10%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Environmental Service Professionals and Airbnb’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Environmental Service Professionals N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Airbnb $8.40 billion 8.92 $1.89 billion $2.80 41.76

Analyst Ratings

Airbnb has higher revenue and earnings than Environmental Service Professionals.

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Environmental Service Professionals and Airbnb, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Environmental Service Professionals 0 0 0 0 N/A Airbnb 3 13 17 0 2.42

Airbnb has a consensus price target of $140.52, indicating a potential upside of 20.18%.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

39.0% of Airbnb shares are held by institutional investors. 32.7% of Airbnb shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Airbnb beats Environmental Service Professionals on 7 of the 7 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Environmental Service Professionals

Environmental Service Professionals, Inc. owns and operates a suite of businesses dealing with energy efficiency, environmental issues and resolving environmentally sensitive problems in both residential and commercial markets. It also offers inspection services that include energy efficiency audits for home and commercial property, and indoor air quality inspections for toxins, including mold, moisture intrusion, radon, lead, VOCís and other pollutants. The company was founded on September 29, 1992 and is headquartered in Palm Springs, CA.

About Airbnb

Airbnb, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform that enables hosts to offer stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace model connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms, primary homes, or vacation homes. The company was formerly known as AirBed & Breakfast, Inc. and changed its name to Airbnb, Inc. in November 2010. Airbnb, Inc. was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

