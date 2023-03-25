Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM) Receives $87.86 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM – Get Rating) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the nine ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $87.86.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on COLM shares. Citigroup upped their price target on Columbia Sportswear from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 6th. StockNews.com started coverage on Columbia Sportswear in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Bank of America increased their target price on Columbia Sportswear from $65.00 to $75.00 in a report on Sunday, February 5th. UBS Group increased their target price on Columbia Sportswear from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 23rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Columbia Sportswear from $92.00 to $97.00 in a report on Friday, February 3rd.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Voya Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Columbia Sportswear by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 5,125 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $449,000 after buying an additional 165 shares during the period. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Columbia Sportswear by 61.0% during the fourth quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 16,731 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,465,000 after purchasing an additional 6,339 shares in the last quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Columbia Sportswear by 10.2% during the fourth quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 70,097 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $6,139,000 after purchasing an additional 6,508 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its position in shares of Columbia Sportswear by 8.8% during the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 67,851 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $5,942,000 after purchasing an additional 5,489 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of Columbia Sportswear by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 12,833 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,124,000 after purchasing an additional 743 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 48.75% of the company’s stock.

Columbia Sportswear Trading Up 1.0 %

NASDAQ COLM opened at $86.90 on Monday. Columbia Sportswear has a 12 month low of $65.02 and a 12 month high of $98.32. The stock has a market cap of $5.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.52, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.94. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $89.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $83.18.

Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The textile maker reported $2.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.28 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.16 billion. Columbia Sportswear had a return on equity of 18.53% and a net margin of 8.99%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.39 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Columbia Sportswear will post 5.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Columbia Sportswear Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 10th were paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 9th. Columbia Sportswear’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.19%.

About Columbia Sportswear

Columbia Sportswear Co engages in designing, sourcing, marketing, and distributing outdoor and active lifestyle apparel, footwear, accessories, and equipment. It operates through the following geographical segments: the United States, Latin America and Asia Pacific, Europe, Middle East, and Africa, and Canada.

Further Reading

