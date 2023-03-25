US Foods Holding Corp. (NYSE:USFD) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

US Foods Holding Corp. (NYSE:USFD – Get Rating) has received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the thirteen analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, four have issued a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $44.45.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays upgraded shares of US Foods from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $34.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of US Foods from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of US Foods from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 17th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of US Foods from $45.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of US Foods from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th.

Shares of NYSE USFD opened at $35.11 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $37.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $33.78. The company has a market cap of $7.88 billion, a PE ratio of 35.11 and a beta of 1.48. US Foods has a 52-week low of $25.49 and a 52-week high of $41.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 1.37.

US Foods ( NYSE:USFD Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.51. The firm had revenue of $8.52 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.58 billion. US Foods had a net margin of 0.78% and a return on equity of 13.22%. On average, equities research analysts expect that US Foods will post 2.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Kkr Group Partnership L.P. sold 7,600,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.83, for a total value of $295,108,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 37 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,436.71. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director Sunil Gupta sold 5,756 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.29, for a total value of $226,153.24. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 17,802 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $699,440.58. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Kkr Group Partnership L.P. sold 7,600,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.83, for a total transaction of $295,108,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 37 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,436.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 7,670,152 shares of company stock worth $297,784,317. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of USFD. CI Investments Inc. grew its stake in US Foods by 41.9% during the second quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 7,360,291 shares of the company’s stock valued at $225,814,000 after acquiring an additional 2,174,650 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in US Foods during the fourth quarter valued at $68,956,000. Clarkston Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in US Foods by 33.8% during the third quarter. Clarkston Capital Partners LLC now owns 7,631,985 shares of the company’s stock valued at $201,790,000 after acquiring an additional 1,928,245 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners grew its stake in US Foods by 13.7% during the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 14,928,566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $509,765,000 after acquiring an additional 1,804,364 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sessa Capital IM L.P. purchased a new position in US Foods during the fourth quarter valued at $50,355,000. 97.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

US Foods Holding Corp. operates as a foodservice distributor. Its products include frozen and dry food and non-food products to foodservice customers throughout the U.S. The company offers services under brands Chef’s Line, del Pasado, Glenview Farms, Cattleman’s Selection, Cross Valley Farms, Harbor Banks, Hilltop Hearth, Devonshire, and Metro Deli.

