Vipshop Holdings Limited (NYSE:VIPS) Receives $13.18 Consensus PT from Analysts

Shares of Vipshop Holdings Limited (NYSE:VIPS – Get Rating) have received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the twelve analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $13.18.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on VIPS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Vipshop from $10.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Vipshop from $17.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Monday, February 27th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Vipshop in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Nomura raised shares of Vipshop from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Finally, Nomura Instinet raised shares of Vipshop from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $10.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Friday, February 24th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Vipshop

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of VIPS. Natixis purchased a new stake in shares of Vipshop in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Huntington National Bank lifted its position in Vipshop by 121.0% in the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 3,487 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 1,909 shares during the last quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC acquired a new position in Vipshop in the third quarter valued at about $34,000. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in Vipshop by 69.5% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 3,115 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 1,277 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado acquired a new position in Vipshop in the third quarter valued at about $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.81% of the company’s stock.

Vipshop Stock Performance

NYSE VIPS opened at $15.04 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $10.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.37 and a beta of 0.45. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.77 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.96. Vipshop has a one year low of $6.36 and a one year high of $16.18.

Vipshop (NYSE:VIPS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 23rd. The technology company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.07. Vipshop had a net margin of 6.05% and a return on equity of 16.75%. The firm had revenue of $4.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.52 billion. Equities analysts expect that Vipshop will post 1.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Vipshop Company Profile

Vipshop Holdings Ltd. operates as a holding company which through its subsidiaries engages in the provision of online product sales and distributions services. It offers womenswear, menswear, footwear, accessories, handbags, apparel for children, sportswear and sporting goods, cosmetic goods, home and lifestyle products, luxury goods, and gifts and miscellaneous.

