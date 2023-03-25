Kellogg (NYSE:K) Receives $72.11 Average PT from Brokerages

Shares of Kellogg (NYSE:K – Get Rating) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have assigned a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $71.78.
Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Kellogg from $72.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 20th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Kellogg from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Kellogg from $73.00 to $69.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 20th. TheStreet lowered shares of Kellogg from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of Kellogg from $72.00 to $71.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 10th.
Insider Transactions at Kellogg
In other news, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.63, for a total transaction of $6,763,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 55,631,838 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,762,381,203.94. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.63, for a total value of $6,763,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 55,631,838 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,762,381,203.94. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Rodrigo Lance sold 2,975 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.79, for a total value of $201,675.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 14,935 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,012,443.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 528,437 shares of company stock valued at $35,218,511. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Kellogg
Kellogg Stock Up 1.3 %
NYSE K opened at $65.47 on Monday. Kellogg has a 52 week low of $61.70 and a 52 week high of $77.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $66.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $70.23. The firm has a market cap of $22.38 billion, a PE ratio of 23.47, a P/E/G ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.42.
Kellogg (NYSE:K – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 9th. The company reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $3.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.66 billion. Kellogg had a net margin of 6.27% and a return on equity of 32.51%. Kellogg’s revenue was up 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.83 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Kellogg will post 4.04 earnings per share for the current year.
Kellogg declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback program on Monday, December 12th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.50 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to purchase up to 6.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.
Kellogg Dividend Announcement
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st were given a dividend of $0.59 per share. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.60%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 28th. Kellogg’s dividend payout ratio is presently 84.59%.
Kellogg Company Profile
Kellogg Co engages in the manufacturing, marketing, and distribution of ready-to-eat cereal and convenience foods. It operates through the following segments: North America, Europe, Latin America, and Asia Middle East Africa. The North America segment includes the U.S. businesses and Canada. The Europe segment consists of European countries.
