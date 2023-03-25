Kellogg (NYSE:K) Receives $72.11 Average PT from Brokerages

Shares of Kellogg (NYSE:K – Get Rating) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have assigned a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $71.78.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Kellogg from $72.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 20th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Kellogg from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Kellogg from $73.00 to $69.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 20th. TheStreet lowered shares of Kellogg from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of Kellogg from $72.00 to $71.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 10th.

Get Kellogg alerts:

Insider Transactions at Kellogg

In other news, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.63, for a total transaction of $6,763,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 55,631,838 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,762,381,203.94. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.63, for a total value of $6,763,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 55,631,838 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,762,381,203.94. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Rodrigo Lance sold 2,975 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.79, for a total value of $201,675.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 14,935 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,012,443.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 528,437 shares of company stock valued at $35,218,511. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Kellogg

Kellogg Stock Up 1.3 %

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Kellogg by 35.8% in the fourth quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 4,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $320,000 after acquiring an additional 1,184 shares during the period. Lakewood Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kellogg in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Natixis boosted its holdings in shares of Kellogg by 36.5% in the fourth quarter. Natixis now owns 145,828 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,389,000 after acquiring an additional 39,003 shares during the period. DGS Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Kellogg by 15.7% during the fourth quarter. DGS Capital Management LLC now owns 3,458 shares of the company’s stock worth $246,000 after purchasing an additional 468 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Equitable Trust Co. raised its stake in shares of Kellogg by 231.4% during the fourth quarter. Equitable Trust Co. now owns 14,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,027,000 after purchasing an additional 10,069 shares during the last quarter. 82.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE K opened at $65.47 on Monday. Kellogg has a 52 week low of $61.70 and a 52 week high of $77.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $66.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $70.23. The firm has a market cap of $22.38 billion, a PE ratio of 23.47, a P/E/G ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.42.

Kellogg (NYSE:K – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 9th. The company reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $3.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.66 billion. Kellogg had a net margin of 6.27% and a return on equity of 32.51%. Kellogg’s revenue was up 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.83 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Kellogg will post 4.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Kellogg declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback program on Monday, December 12th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.50 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to purchase up to 6.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Kellogg Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st were given a dividend of $0.59 per share. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.60%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 28th. Kellogg’s dividend payout ratio is presently 84.59%.

Kellogg Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Kellogg Co engages in the manufacturing, marketing, and distribution of ready-to-eat cereal and convenience foods. It operates through the following segments: North America, Europe, Latin America, and Asia Middle East Africa. The North America segment includes the U.S. businesses and Canada. The Europe segment consists of European countries.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Kellogg Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kellogg and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.