Saia, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAIA) Receives $287.38 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of Saia, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAIA – Get Rating) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the eighteen analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $287.38.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Saia from $227.00 to $271.00 in a research report on Sunday, February 5th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Saia in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on shares of Saia from $248.00 to $298.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Saia from $281.00 to $296.00 in a research note on Monday, November 28th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Saia from $260.00 to $318.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th.

Get Saia alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Saia

In other news, CFO Douglas L. Col sold 3,776 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $278.57, for a total transaction of $1,051,880.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 7,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,965,311.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Douglas L. Col sold 3,776 shares of Saia stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $278.57, for a total transaction of $1,051,880.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 7,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,965,311.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Patrick D. Sugar sold 980 shares of Saia stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $293.53, for a total transaction of $287,659.40. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,869 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,603,317.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 39,004 shares of company stock valued at $11,137,223 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Saia

Saia Stock Up 0.8 %

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SAIA. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Saia during the 1st quarter worth approximately $422,000. Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in shares of Saia by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 74,474 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $18,158,000 after buying an additional 2,083 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its position in shares of Saia by 10.5% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 9,652 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,353,000 after buying an additional 920 shares during the period. APG Asset Management N.V. grew its position in shares of Saia by 56.9% during the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 8,000 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,753,000 after buying an additional 2,900 shares during the period. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in shares of Saia by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 14,397 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,608,000 after buying an additional 994 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ:SAIA opened at $271.45 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a current ratio of 1.94. The company has a market cap of $7.20 billion, a PE ratio of 20.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.14 and a beta of 1.52. Saia has a 52 week low of $168.03 and a 52 week high of $306.40. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $273.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $234.55.

Saia (NASDAQ:SAIA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 3rd. The transportation company reported $2.65 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.80 by ($0.15). The firm had revenue of $655.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $652.12 million. Saia had a net margin of 12.80% and a return on equity of 24.73%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.76 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Saia will post 12.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Saia Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Saia, Inc operates as a transportation holding company. The firm through its wholly-owned subsidiaries provides regional and interregional less-than-truckload (LTL) services through a single integrated organization. The firm also offers other value-added services, including non-asset truckload, expedited and logistics services across North America.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Saia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Saia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.