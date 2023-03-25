Experian plc (LON:EXPN) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Experian plc (LON:EXPN – Get Rating) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eight brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 2,987.50 ($36.69).

EXPN has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “underperform” rating and issued a GBX 2,500 ($30.70) price objective on shares of Experian in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. Shore Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Experian in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Experian to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from GBX 3,250 ($39.91) to GBX 2,900 ($35.61) in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Citigroup reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Experian in a research note on Monday, March 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Experian in a research note on Tuesday, November 29th.

Experian Trading Down 1.5 %

Experian stock opened at GBX 2,598 ($31.90) on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 2,875.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 2,818.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 110.07, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The stock has a market capitalization of £23.88 billion, a PE ratio of 3,020.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.51. Experian has a 12-month low of GBX 2,242 ($27.53) and a 12-month high of GBX 3,160 ($38.81).

Experian Cuts Dividend

Experian Company Profile

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, January 5th were given a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 5th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.5%. Experian’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 5,116.28%.

(Get Rating)

Experian plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a technology company. The company operates through two segments, Business-to-Business and Consumer Services. It provides data services to identify and understand the customers, as well as to manage the risks related with lending. The company also offers analytical and decision tools that enhance businesses to manage their customers, minimize the risk of fraud, comply with legal requirements, and automate decisions and processes.

Further Reading

