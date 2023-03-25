United Community Banks (NASDAQ:UCBI) Price Target Cut to $30.00

United Community Banks (NASDAQ:UCBI – Get Rating) had its target price dropped by Truist Financial from $35.00 to $30.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. Truist Financial’s target price indicates a potential upside of 6.42% from the company’s previous close.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of United Community Banks from $40.00 to $36.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. Janney Montgomery Scott cut shares of United Community Banks from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 19th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on United Community Banks in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, United Community Banks currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.00.

NASDAQ:UCBI opened at $28.19 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.24 billion, a PE ratio of 11.19 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. United Community Banks has a 52-week low of $25.13 and a 52-week high of $39.50. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $31.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $34.09.

United Community Banks ( NASDAQ:UCBI Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $243.24 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $239.50 million. United Community Banks had a return on equity of 11.37% and a net margin of 29.18%. On average, equities research analysts expect that United Community Banks will post 3.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in United Community Banks by 19.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,623,173 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $543,687,000 after buying an additional 2,505,834 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in United Community Banks by 9.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,753,740 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $409,029,000 after purchasing an additional 1,034,191 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of United Community Banks by 34.7% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,258,337 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $218,903,000 after purchasing an additional 1,611,842 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of United Community Banks by 16.9% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,651,180 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $140,419,000 after buying an additional 672,434 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Earnest Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of United Community Banks by 7.8% in the fourth quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 3,468,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $117,245,000 after buying an additional 250,568 shares during the last quarter. 85.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

United Community Banks, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of consumer and business banking services. The firm caters to individuals and small and medium-sized businesses. It offers checking, savings, mortgages, borrowing, digital baking, credit cards, and investing services.

