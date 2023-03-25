ProFrac (NASDAQ:ACDC) Given New $31.00 Price Target at Stifel Nicolaus

ProFrac (NASDAQ:ACDC – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by Stifel Nicolaus from $38.00 to $31.00 in a research report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on ACDC. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on ProFrac from $31.50 to $35.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of ProFrac from $32.00 to $30.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of ProFrac from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, January 12th.

ProFrac Stock Performance

Shares of ACDC opened at $11.09 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $19.65. ProFrac has a 12-month low of $10.15 and a 12-month high of $27.00.

ProFrac Company Profile

ProFrac Holding Corp., a vertically integrated and energy services company, provides hydraulic fracturing, completion, and other products and services to upstream oil and gas companies engaged in the exploration and production of North American unconventional oil and natural gas resources. It operates through three segments: Stimulation Services, Manufacturing, and Proppant Production.

