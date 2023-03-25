Equities Analysts Set Expectations for Kingfisher plc’s FY2026 Earnings (OTCMKTS:KGFHY)

Kingfisher plc (OTCMKTS:KGFHY – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group issued their FY2026 EPS estimates for shares of Kingfisher in a research report issued on Tuesday, March 21st. Jefferies Financial Group analyst J. Grzinic anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.89 for the year. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Buy” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Kingfisher’s current full-year earnings is $0.59 per share.
Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on KGFHY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Kingfisher from GBX 210 ($2.58) to GBX 230 ($2.82) in a report on Monday, March 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Kingfisher from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $252.50.
Kingfisher plc engages in the provision of home improvement products and services through a network of retail stores and other channels. It operates through the following geographical segments: UK & Ireland, France, Poland, and Other. The company was founded in 1982 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.
