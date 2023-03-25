FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS) & Bumble (NASDAQ:BMBL) Head-To-Head Survey

FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS – Get Rating) and Bumble (NASDAQ:BMBL – Get Rating) are both business services companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, earnings, analyst recommendations, valuation, dividends, risk and profitability.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares FactSet Research Systems and Bumble’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio FactSet Research Systems $1.84 billion 8.27 $396.92 million $10.98 36.33 Bumble $903.50 million 2.71 -$79.75 million ($0.61) -30.92

FactSet Research Systems has higher revenue and earnings than Bumble. Bumble is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than FactSet Research Systems, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility & Risk

Profitability

FactSet Research Systems has a beta of 0.84, suggesting that its stock price is 16% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Bumble has a beta of 1.92, suggesting that its stock price is 92% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares FactSet Research Systems and Bumble’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets FactSet Research Systems 22.15% 41.53% 15.22% Bumble -8.89% 1.78% 1.19%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for FactSet Research Systems and Bumble, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score FactSet Research Systems 2 2 5 0 2.33 Bumble 0 5 11 0 2.69

FactSet Research Systems presently has a consensus target price of $448.86, indicating a potential upside of 12.54%. Bumble has a consensus target price of $28.00, indicating a potential upside of 48.46%. Given Bumble’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Bumble is more favorable than FactSet Research Systems.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

90.0% of FactSet Research Systems shares are held by institutional investors. 1.0% of FactSet Research Systems shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 8.2% of Bumble shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

FactSet Research Systems beats Bumble on 9 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About FactSet Research Systems

FactSet Research Systems Inc. (the “”Company”” or “”FactSet””) is a global provider of integrated financial information, analytical applications and services for the investment and corporate communities. Since inception, global financial professionals have utilized the Company’s content and multi-asset class solutions across each stage of the investment process. FactSet’s goal is to provide a seamless user experience spanning idea generation, research, portfolio construction, trade execution, performance measurement, risk management, reporting, and portfolio analysis, in which the Company serves the front, middle, and back offices to drive productivity and improved performance. FactSet’s flexible, open data and technology solutions can be implemented both across the investment portfolio lifecycle or as standalone components serving different workflows in the organization. FactSet is focused on growing the business throughout each of its three segments, the Americas, EMEA (formerly known as Europe), and Asia Pacific. The Company primarily delivers insight and information through the workflow solutions of Research, Analytics and Trading, Content and Technology Solutions (“”CTS””) and Wealt

About Bumble

Bumble Inc. provides online dating and social networking platforms in North America, Europe, internationally. It owns and operates websites and applications that offers subscription and in-app purchases dating products. The company operates two apps, Bumble and Badoo with approximately 40 million users on monthly basis, as well as Fruitz, an online dating app. Bumble Inc. was founded in 2014 in and is headquartered in Austin, Texas.

