Digipath (OTCMKTS:DIGP) versus NeoGenomics (NASDAQ:NEO) Financial Contrast

Digipath (OTCMKTS:DIGP – Get Rating) and NeoGenomics (NASDAQ:NEO – Get Rating) are both medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, valuation, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and institutional ownership.

Risk and Volatility

Digipath has a beta of 1.05, suggesting that its stock price is 5% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, NeoGenomics has a beta of 1.13, suggesting that its stock price is 13% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Digipath and NeoGenomics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Digipath -73.57% N/A -117.58% NeoGenomics -28.30% -9.15% -5.31%

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Digipath 0 0 0 0 N/A NeoGenomics 0 4 8 0 2.67

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Digipath and NeoGenomics, as provided by MarketBeat.

NeoGenomics has a consensus target price of $19.33, indicating a potential upside of 14.60%. Given NeoGenomics’ higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe NeoGenomics is more favorable than Digipath.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Digipath and NeoGenomics’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Digipath $2.70 million 0.23 -$2.06 million ($0.02) -0.38 NeoGenomics $509.73 million 4.22 -$144.25 million ($1.16) -14.54

Digipath has higher earnings, but lower revenue than NeoGenomics. NeoGenomics is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Digipath, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

88.2% of NeoGenomics shares are owned by institutional investors. 10.8% of Digipath shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 1.0% of NeoGenomics shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

NeoGenomics beats Digipath on 8 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Digipath

DigiPath, Inc. is a service-oriented independent testing laboratory and data analytics company, which engages in the provision of cannabis testing, education, training, and news coverage. The company was founded by Todd Denkin on October 5, 2010 and is headquartered in Las Vegas, NV.

About NeoGenomics

NeoGenomics, Inc. is a clinical laboratory company, which engages in cancer genetics diagnostic testing and pharma services. It operates through the Clinical Services and Pharma Services segments. The Clinical Services segment offers cancer testing services to community-based pathologists, hospitals, academic centers, and oncology groups. The Pharma Services segment focuses on supporting pharmaceutical firms in drug development programs by supporting various clinical trials and research. It also provides testing services in support of its pharmaceutical clients’ oncology programs from discovery to commercialization. The company was founded by Michael T. Dent on October 29, 1998 and is headquartered in Fort Myers, FL.

