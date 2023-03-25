Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) Receives $270.79 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Get Rating) have received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty-four research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and twelve have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $270.79.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on SYK. BTIG Research upped their target price on shares of Stryker from $268.00 to $281.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Loop Capital upped their target price on shares of Stryker from $245.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Evercore ISI upped their target price on shares of Stryker to $265.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Stryker from $240.00 to $287.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Stryker in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Insider Activity at Stryker

In related news, VP Robert S. Fletcher sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $283.54, for a total value of $850,620.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 6,636 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,881,571.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Allan C. Golston sold 5,459 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $263.27, for a total transaction of $1,437,190.93. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,537 shares in the company, valued at $3,563,885.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 357,410 shares of company stock valued at $97,831,003 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 6.70% of the company's stock.

Institutional Trading of Stryker

Stryker Stock Performance

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of SYK. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Stryker during the 4th quarter worth $776,333,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Stryker by 109,726.8% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,139,948 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $767,686,000 after acquiring an additional 3,137,089 shares during the period. Cottage Street Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Stryker by 20,232.4% in the 4th quarter. Cottage Street Advisors LLC now owns 2,283,735 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $462,000 after acquiring an additional 2,272,503 shares during the period. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board lifted its stake in shares of Stryker by 87,902.2% in the 1st quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 2,077,732 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $555,482,000 after acquiring an additional 2,075,371 shares during the period. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Stryker by 106.9% in the 4th quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 2,758,239 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $670,435,000 after acquiring an additional 1,424,835 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SYK stock opened at $276.69 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $265.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $240.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.63. Stryker has a one year low of $188.84 and a one year high of $284.00. The firm has a market cap of $104.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.84, a P/E/G ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.93.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 31st. The medical technology company reported $3.00 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.84 by $0.16. Stryker had a net margin of 12.78% and a return on equity of 22.39%. The firm had revenue of $5.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.97 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.71 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Stryker will post 10.02 EPS for the current year.

Stryker Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Investors of record on Friday, March 31st will be given a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.08%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 30th. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 48.62%.

Stryker Company Profile

Stryker Corp. is a medical technology company, which engages in the provision of innovative products and services that help improve patient and healthcare outcomes. It operates under the MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine segments. The MedSurg and Neurotechnology segment includes surgical equipment and navigation systems, endoscopic and communications systems, patient handling, emergency medical equipment, intensive care disposable products, clinical communication, workflow solutions, products for the treatment of acute ischemic and hemorrhagic stroke, traditional brain, and open skull based surgical procedures, orthobiologic, and biosurgery.

Further Reading

