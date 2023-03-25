Comparing Qiagen (QGEN) & Its Peers

Qiagen (NASDAQ:QGEN – Get Rating) is one of 281 public companies in the “Biological products, except diagnostic” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its competitors? We will compare Qiagen to similar businesses based on the strength of its valuation, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, risk, analyst recommendations and earnings.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

58.6% of Qiagen shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 46.6% of shares of all “Biological products, except diagnostic” companies are held by institutional investors. 9.0% of Qiagen shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 16.0% of shares of all “Biological products, except diagnostic” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Qiagen and its competitors gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Qiagen $2.14 billion $423.21 million 25.08 Qiagen Competitors $742.70 million $106.08 million -2.50

Analyst Recommendations

Qiagen has higher revenue and earnings than its competitors. Qiagen is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Qiagen and its competitors, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Qiagen 0 0 0 0 N/A Qiagen Competitors 991 4005 11019 170 2.64

As a group, “Biological products, except diagnostic” companies have a potential upside of 84.66%. Given Qiagen’s competitors higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Qiagen has less favorable growth aspects than its competitors.

Profitability

This table compares Qiagen and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Qiagen 19.76% 16.45% 8.71% Qiagen Competitors -5,074.65% -108.62% -38.44%

Risk and Volatility

Qiagen has a beta of 0.4, indicating that its share price is 60% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Qiagen’s competitors have a beta of 0.95, indicating that their average share price is 5% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Qiagen beats its competitors on 7 of the 10 factors compared.

About Qiagen

QIAGEN NV is a holding company, which engages in the provision of Sample to Insight solutions that enable customers to gain valuable molecular insights from samples containing the building blocks of life. The company sample technologies isolate and process DNA, RNA, and proteins from blood, tissue, and other materials. The firm assay technologies make these biomolecules visible and ready for analysis. Its bioinformatics software and knowledge bases interpret data to report relevant, actionable insights. The company was founded by Detlev H. Riesner and Metin Colpan on April 29, 1996, and is headquartered in Venlo, the Netherlands.

