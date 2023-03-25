Swiss Re AG (OTCMKTS:SSREY) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Swiss Re AG (OTCMKTS:SSREY – Get Rating) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the ten ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $78.40.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on SSREY shares. HSBC raised Swiss Re from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Societe Generale dropped their price objective on Swiss Re from CHF 85.40 to CHF 83 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Bank of America cut Swiss Re from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Swiss Re from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 8th.

Swiss Re Price Performance

OTCMKTS SSREY opened at $24.78 on Monday. Swiss Re has a 12 month low of $17.26 and a 12 month high of $26.53. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $25.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.61.

Swiss Re Company Profile

Swiss Re AG engages in the provision of reinsurance, insurance and other insurance-based forms of risk transfer. It operates through the following segments: Property and Casualty Reinsurance, Life and Health Reinsurance, Corporate Solutions, Life Capital, and Group Items. The Property and Casualty segment comprises of the business lines property, casualty including motor, and specialty.

