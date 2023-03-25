Tenaris S.A. (NYSE:TS) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Tenaris S.A. (NYSE:TS – Get Rating) has been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the ten ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $40.35.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Tenaris from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. Cowen upped their target price on Tenaris from $45.00 to $49.00 in a report on Friday, February 17th. StockNews.com cut Tenaris from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 15th. Finally, Grupo Santander cut Tenaris from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 28th.

Shares of TS stock opened at $27.65 on Monday. Tenaris has a twelve month low of $22.24 and a twelve month high of $38.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.39, a P/E/G ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.46. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $33.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $31.94.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TS. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new stake in Tenaris in the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Tenaris in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Tenaris by 155.8% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,110 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 676 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tenaris in the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc increased its holdings in shares of Tenaris by 345.2% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 926 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 718 shares during the period. 12.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Tenaris SA manufactures and supplies steel pipe products. It operates through the Tubes and Other segments. The Tubes segment consists of the production and sale of both seamless and welded steel tubular products and related services mainly for the oil and gas industry, particularly oil country tubular goods used in drilling operations, and for other industrial applications with production processes that consist in the transformation of steel into tubular products.

