ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE – Get Rating) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the twelve brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $73.44.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on OKE. Barclays raised their target price on shares of ONEOK from $59.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of ONEOK from $70.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of ONEOK from $69.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 21st. Scotiabank began coverage on shares of ONEOK in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $74.00 target price for the company. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of ONEOK in a research note on Thursday, February 16th.

ONEOK Stock Performance

Shares of OKE opened at $59.48 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.64. ONEOK has a one year low of $50.50 and a one year high of $75.07. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $66.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $63.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.60 billion, a PE ratio of 15.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.68.

ONEOK Increases Dividend

ONEOK ( NYSE:OKE Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 27th. The utilities provider reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.06. ONEOK had a net margin of 7.69% and a return on equity of 27.65%. The business had revenue of $5.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.03 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.85 earnings per share. ONEOK’s quarterly revenue was down 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that ONEOK will post 5.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 14th. Investors of record on Monday, January 30th were given a dividend of $0.955 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 27th. This represents a $3.82 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.42%. This is an increase from ONEOK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.94. ONEOK’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 99.74%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ONEOK

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OKE. First Command Bank grew its position in ONEOK by 401.0% in the 2nd quarter. First Command Bank now owns 491 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 393 shares during the period. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of ONEOK during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of ONEOK during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of ONEOK during the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Finally, EdgeRock Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of ONEOK during the 3rd quarter worth $31,000. Institutional investors own 67.16% of the company’s stock.

ONEOK Company Profile

ONEOK, Inc engages in gathering, processing, fractionating, transporting, storing and marketing of natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids and Natural Gas Pipelines. The Natural Gas Gathering and Processing segment offers midstream services to producers in North Dakota, Montana, Wyoming, Kansas and Oklahoma.

