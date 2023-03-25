Contrasting Anghami (NASDAQ:ANGH) and Globalstar (NYSE:GSAT)

Anghami (NASDAQ:ANGH – Get Rating) and Globalstar (NYSE:GSAT – Get Rating) are both small-cap consumer discretionary companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, risk, analyst recommendations, earnings, dividends, profitability and institutional ownership.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

0.1% of Anghami shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 18.1% of Globalstar shares are owned by institutional investors. 36.6% of Anghami shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 62.2% of Globalstar shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Risk and Volatility

Anghami has a beta of -0.07, meaning that its stock price is 107% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Globalstar has a beta of 0.68, meaning that its stock price is 32% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Anghami N/A N/A N/A Globalstar -173.90% -91.50% -30.61%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Anghami and Globalstar’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

This table compares Anghami and Globalstar’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Anghami $35.50 million 1.22 -$17.79 million N/A N/A Globalstar $148.50 million 12.32 -$256.92 million ($0.13) -7.77

Anghami has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Globalstar.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Anghami and Globalstar, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Anghami 0 0 0 0 N/A Globalstar 0 0 1 0 3.00

Globalstar has a consensus price target of $5.00, indicating a potential upside of 395.05%. Given Globalstar’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Globalstar is more favorable than Anghami.

Summary

Globalstar beats Anghami on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Anghami

Anghami Inc. operates a digital music entertainment technology platform in the Middle East and North Africa. It offers a music application and platform that provides Arabic and international music to stream and download. The company was founded in 2012 and is based in Abu Dhabi, the United Arab Emirates.

About Globalstar

Globalstar, Inc. engages in the provision of mobile satellite services. It offers voice and data communications services to the following markets: recreation and personal, government, public safety and disaster relief, oil and gas, maritime and fishing, natural resources, mining, and forestry, construction, utilities, and transportation. The company was founded in November 2003 and is headquartered in Covington, LA.

