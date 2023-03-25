Brokerages Set Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) Price Target at $310.29

Shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Get Rating) have earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the sixteen research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $310.29.

DHR has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Danaher in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $310.00 price objective on the stock. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of Danaher from $321.00 to $309.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Danaher from $277.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Danaher in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Danaher from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $315.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 5th.

Get Danaher alerts:

Danaher Price Performance

Danaher stock opened at $248.17 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $180.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.72, a PEG ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.80. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $256.34 and its 200 day moving average is $261.56. The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. Danaher has a 52-week low of $233.71 and a 52-week high of $303.82.

Danaher Increases Dividend

Danaher ( NYSE:DHR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The conglomerate reported $2.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.46 by $0.41. The company had revenue of $8.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.90 billion. Danaher had a net margin of 22.91% and a return on equity of 17.97%. Danaher’s revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.69 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Danaher will post 10.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be issued a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 30th. This is a boost from Danaher’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.44%. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio is presently 10.36%.

Insider Transactions at Danaher

In other Danaher news, Director Raymond C. Stevens sold 8,410 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $264.27, for a total transaction of $2,222,510.70. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,394 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,218,282.38. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 11.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its holdings in Danaher by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 4,176 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,108,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. American National Bank lifted its position in shares of Danaher by 31.9% during the third quarter. American National Bank now owns 157 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Danaher by 9.7% during the third quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 428 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $111,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Madison Wealth Partners Inc lifted its position in shares of Danaher by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Madison Wealth Partners Inc now owns 5,284 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,402,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rosenbaum Jay D. lifted its position in shares of Danaher by 1.1% during the second quarter. Rosenbaum Jay D. now owns 3,564 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $904,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. 77.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Danaher Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Danaher Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Biotechnology, Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental and Applied Solutions. The Biotechnology segment includes the bioprocessing and discovery and medical businesses and offers a range of tools, consumables, and services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Danaher Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Danaher and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.