Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) Receives $218.60 Average Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty-six analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $218.60.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $177.00 to $179.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $243.00 to $240.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. TD Securities reduced their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $230.00 to $225.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Union Pacific in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Union Pacific from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $218.00 to $241.00 in a report on Monday, February 27th.

Insider Buying and Selling at Union Pacific

In other Union Pacific news, EVP Elizabeth F. Whited sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.00, for a total value of $532,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 39,080 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,324,040. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.28% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Union Pacific

Union Pacific Stock Performance

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of UNP. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its stake in Union Pacific by 8.7% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 50,653 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $10,083,000 after acquiring an additional 4,051 shares in the last quarter. Kesler Norman & Wride LLC increased its position in Union Pacific by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Kesler Norman & Wride LLC now owns 29,591 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $5,765,000 after buying an additional 402 shares in the last quarter. PFS Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in Union Pacific by 10.5% in the second quarter. PFS Investments Inc. now owns 30,842 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $6,578,000 after acquiring an additional 2,919 shares in the last quarter. CoreFirst Bank & Trust grew its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 48.2% during the second quarter. CoreFirst Bank & Trust now owns 2,739 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $584,000 after acquiring an additional 891 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Everhart Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Union Pacific during the third quarter worth about $257,000. Institutional investors own 77.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE UNP opened at $188.51 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.60, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.72. The company has a market cap of $115.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.10. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $201.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $205.69. Union Pacific has a 52-week low of $183.69 and a 52-week high of $278.94.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The railroad operator reported $2.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.75 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $6.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.26 billion. Union Pacific had a net margin of 28.13% and a return on equity of 58.41%. The business’s revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.66 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Union Pacific will post 11.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Union Pacific Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 28th will be given a $1.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 27th. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.76%. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 46.35%.

Union Pacific Company Profile

Union Pacific Corp. engages in the provision of railroad and freight transportation services. The company was founded in 1969 and is headquartered in Omaha, NE.

