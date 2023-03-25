Assicurazioni Generali S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:ARZGY) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Assicurazioni Generali S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:ARZGY – Get Rating) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the ten research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have issued a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $16.98.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Assicurazioni Generali from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Assicurazioni Generali from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. UBS Group lowered shares of Assicurazioni Generali from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. Societe Generale decreased their price target on shares of Assicurazioni Generali from €16.80 ($18.06) to €16.45 ($17.69) and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of Assicurazioni Generali from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th.

Assicurazioni Generali Stock Performance

Shares of ARZGY opened at $9.52 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $9.67 and its 200-day moving average is $8.63. Assicurazioni Generali has a 12 month low of $6.58 and a 12 month high of $11.71.

About Assicurazioni Generali

Assicurazioni Generali SpA engages in the provision of insurance and financial products. It operates through the following business segments: Life, Property and Casualty, Asset Management, and Holding and Other Businesses. The Life segment offers coverage through a lump sum or an annuity payment if an event occurs involving human life in exchange for the premium payment as remuneration from the policyholder for the risk taken.

