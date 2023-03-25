Olin Co. (NYSE:OLN) Receives $64.00 Average PT from Brokerages

Olin Co. (NYSE:OLN – Get Rating) has received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the twelve analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has given a hold recommendation, seven have assigned a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $64.00.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on OLN shares. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Olin from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Olin from $49.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Olin from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Olin from $66.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Olin from $65.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st.

Olin Price Performance

Olin stock opened at $51.84 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $6.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.86, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.47. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $58.01 and its 200 day moving average is $54.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. Olin has a 52-week low of $41.33 and a 52-week high of $67.25.

Olin Dividend Announcement

Olin ( NYSE:OLN Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, January 27th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.01. Olin had a net margin of 14.15% and a return on equity of 50.19%. The business had revenue of $1.98 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.11 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.41 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Olin will post 5.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 13th. Investors of record on Monday, March 6th were given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 3rd. Olin’s payout ratio is currently 9.04%.

Insider Activity at Olin

In related news, Director Heidi S. Alderman sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.01, for a total value of $128,020.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Olin news, VP Damian Gumpel sold 13,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.65, for a total transaction of $814,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 17,155 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,074,760.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Heidi S. Alderman sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.01, for a total transaction of $128,020.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 9.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Olin

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Olin during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $492,000. Intersect Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Olin by 27.6% during the 2nd quarter. Intersect Capital LLC now owns 9,077 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $420,000 after purchasing an additional 1,964 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC increased its holdings in shares of Olin by 71.0% during the 2nd quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 25,241 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,168,000 after purchasing an additional 10,482 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Olin by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 14,567 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $674,000 after purchasing an additional 644 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teza Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Olin during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $299,000. 85.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Olin Company Profile

Olin Corp. engages in manufacturing of chemicals products. It operates through the following segments: Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls, Epoxy, and Winchester. The Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls segment manufactures and sells chlorine and caustic soda, ethylene dichloride and vinyl chloride monomer, methyl chloride, methylene chloride, chloroform, carbon tetrachloride, perchloroethylene, trichloroethylene and vinylidene chloride, hydrochloric acid, hydrogen, bleach products and potassium hydroxide.

